Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Run Toward the Fire: My journey through mental illness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Airman Natalie Rubenak 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt Col. Angelina Stephens details her journey with mental health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 17:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 794418
    VIRIN: 200125-F-XG511-001
    Filename: DOD_108334178
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Run Toward the Fire: My journey through mental illness, by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command
    Mental Health
    Gunfighters
    MHAFB
    366th FW
    Lt. Col. Stephens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT