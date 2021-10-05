Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Justin Sinlao on celebrating Nurses Week

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Preston Robinson 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Justin Sinlao, a nurse from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade (MED BDE), talks about his deciding factors on becoming a nurse and why celebrating nurses is important during National Nurses Week, May 10, 2021. Soldiers from 62nd MED BDE are deployed to the Community Vaccination Center at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Washington in support of the Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Preston Robinson)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 15:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794405
    VIRIN: 210510-A-WO320-0055
    Filename: DOD_108333868
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Justin Sinlao on celebrating Nurses Week, by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #HomelandDefense
    #NationalNursesWeek
    #nursesweek
    #WeHaveTheWatch
    #StrengthOfTheNation
    #FederalVaccineResponse

