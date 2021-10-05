U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Justin Sinlao on celebrating Nurses Week

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Justin Sinlao, a nurse from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade (MED BDE), talks about his deciding factors on becoming a nurse and why celebrating nurses is important during National Nurses Week, May 10, 2021. Soldiers from 62nd MED BDE are deployed to the Community Vaccination Center at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Washington in support of the Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Preston Robinson)
|05.10.2021
|05.11.2021 15:54
|Interviews
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
