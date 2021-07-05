NAVWAR-Revitalization.com B-Roll

210507-N-UN340-002
SAN DIEGO (May 7, 2021)
Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)
Interior and exterior views of NAVWAR’s Old Town Campus. The systems command is located between the Pacific Coast Highway and California Interstate 5 freeway and is in extremely close proximity to coastal railway and commuter train and trolley lines.
Visit https://NAVWAR-Revitalization.com for more information.
(U.S. Navy video by Rick Naystatt/Released)
|05.07.2021
|05.11.2021 14:37
|B-Roll
|794404
|210507-N-UN340-001
|DOD_108333866
|00:07:39
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
