    NAVWAR-Revitalization.com B-Roll

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210507-N-UN340-002
    SAN DIEGO (May 7, 2021)
    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)
    Interior and exterior views of NAVWAR’s Old Town Campus. The systems command is located between the Pacific Coast Highway and California Interstate 5 freeway and is in extremely close proximity to coastal railway and commuter train and trolley lines.
    Visit https://NAVWAR-Revitalization.com for more information.
    (U.S. Navy video by Rick Naystatt/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794404
    VIRIN: 210507-N-UN340-001
    Filename: DOD_108333866
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    revitalization
    NAVWAR
    https://NAVWAR-Revitalization.com

