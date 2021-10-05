F-35 fighters take off from Hill AFB, Utah to Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, take off to Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, on May 10, 2021. During their time in the European theater, the 4th FS aircraft will participate in several events, including Atlantic Trident 21, underscoring the steadfast U.S. commitment to the region and enhancing interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)