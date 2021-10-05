Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 fighters take off from Hill AFB, Utah to Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    388th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, take off to Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, on May 10, 2021. During their time in the European theater, the 4th FS aircraft will participate in several events, including Atlantic Trident 21, underscoring the steadfast U.S. commitment to the region and enhancing interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794400
    VIRIN: 210510-F-WU042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108333833
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 fighters take off from Hill AFB, Utah to Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

