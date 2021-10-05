U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, take off to Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, on May 10, 2021. During their time in the European theater, the 4th FS aircraft will participate in several events, including Atlantic Trident 21, underscoring the steadfast U.S. commitment to the region and enhancing interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794400
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-WU042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108333833
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, F-35 fighters take off from Hill AFB, Utah to Mont-de-Marsan Air Force Base, France, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
