    SFS Host Memorial Ruck

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    88th Security Forces Squadron hosts memorial ruck in honor of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 11, 2021. 88 SFS Airmen participated in a 24 hour ruck that kicked off Police Week. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 15:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794395
    VIRIN: 210511-F-GW597-1001
    Filename: DOD_108333813
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    SFS
    USAF
    Police Week
    WPAFB

