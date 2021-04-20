88th Security Forces Squadron hosts memorial ruck in honor of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 11, 2021. 88 SFS Airmen participated in a 24 hour ruck that kicked off Police Week. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 15:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794395
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-GW597-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108333813
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS Host Memorial Ruck, by A1C Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
