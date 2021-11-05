Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 22, 2021. The crucible is the final event before recruits earn the title of "Marine". (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio and Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 13:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794394
|VIRIN:
|210511-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108333743
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, We The Marines - Earning the Title, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
