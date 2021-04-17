Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Wouden: The First Space Force Military Child of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    A profile of Josh Wouden, the first-ever Military Child of the Year. The non-profit organization Operation Homefront honored Wouden with the title in April 2021. Wouden, his father, U.S. Space Force Maj. Derek Wouden of Headquarters, Space Operations Commmand, and the Wouden family tell the story of how Josh's passion for baseball led to his national recognition in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Operation Homefront
    Resilience
    Military child
    Military Child of the Year
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    spaceforcenewswire
    Josh Wouden
    Derek Wouden

