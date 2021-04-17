Team Wouden: The First Space Force Military Child of the Year

A profile of Josh Wouden, the first-ever Military Child of the Year. The non-profit organization Operation Homefront honored Wouden with the title in April 2021. Wouden, his father, U.S. Space Force Maj. Derek Wouden of Headquarters, Space Operations Commmand, and the Wouden family tell the story of how Josh's passion for baseball led to his national recognition in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
