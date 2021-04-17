Team Wouden: The First Space Force Military Child of the Year

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A profile of Josh Wouden, the first-ever Military Child of the Year. The non-profit organization Operation Homefront honored Wouden with the title in April 2021. Wouden, his father, U.S. Space Force Maj. Derek Wouden of Headquarters, Space Operations Commmand, and the Wouden family tell the story of how Josh's passion for baseball led to his national recognition in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 17, 2021. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)