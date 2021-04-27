Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Take a look: A B-2 Spirit Virtual Tour

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A virtual tour of the B-2 Spirit, the worlds most premier stealth bomber stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794387
    VIRIN: 210427-F-HO012-1001
    Filename: DOD_108333597
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Take a look: A B-2 Spirit Virtual Tour, by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    stealth
    B-2 Stealth Bomber
    virtual tour
    B-2 Spirit

