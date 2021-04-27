A virtual tour of the B-2 Spirit, the worlds most premier stealth bomber stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794387
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-HO012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108333597
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Take a look: A B-2 Spirit Virtual Tour, by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT