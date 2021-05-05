Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army of North Macedonia and U.S. Forces Conduct Live-Fire Training Exercise during Trojan Footprint

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.05.2021

    Video by Pfc. Michael Alexander and Spc. Catherine Bravo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group and U.S. Air Force 352nd Special Tactical Squadron conducts live-fire training with the AC-130J aircraft, May 11, 2021, as part of the Trojan Footprint exercise. The Soldiers received live calls for open fire and enhanced interoperability at Krivolak Training Area. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Alexander)

    Location: MK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army of North Macedonia and U.S. Forces Conduct Live-Fire Training Exercise during Trojan Footprint, by PFC Michael Alexander and SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    TFP21

