The Army of North Macedonia and U.S. Forces Conduct Live-Fire Training Exercise during Trojan Footprint

The Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group and U.S. Air Force 352nd Special Tactical Squadron conducts live-fire training with the AC-130J aircraft, May 11, 2021, as part of the Trojan Footprint exercise. The Soldiers received live calls for open fire and enhanced interoperability at Krivolak Training Area. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Alexander)