Joint Logisitics Over-the-Shore DEFENDER-Europe 21

Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore also known as JLOTS, took part of the theater-opening exercise Immediate Response linked to DEFENDER-Europe 21 on May 3, 2021, in Durres, Albania. JLOTS is a unified commander’s joint employment of Army and Navy LOTS assets to deploy and sustain combat forces. JLOTS operations allow US strategic sealift ships to discharge and download equipment and personnel in austere environments, damaged ports, or over a bare beach.. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope