    Joint Logisitics Over-the-Shore DEFENDER-Europe 21

    DURRES, ALBANIA

    05.03.2021

    Video by Spc. Daria Jackson 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore also known as JLOTS, took part of the theater-opening exercise Immediate Response linked to DEFENDER-Europe 21 on May 3, 2021, in Durres, Albania. JLOTS is a unified commander’s joint employment of Army and Navy LOTS assets to deploy and sustain combat forces. JLOTS operations allow US strategic sealift ships to discharge and download equipment and personnel in austere environments, damaged ports, or over a bare beach.. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 12:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794385
    VIRIN: 210504-A-HK778-1002
    Filename: DOD_108333584
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DURRES, AL 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    DefenderEurope

