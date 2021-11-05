The 45th Space Wing was re-designated as Space Launch Delta 45 during a virtual ceremony broadcast on May 11, 2021. Re-designating U.S. Air Force units as U.S. Space Force units is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 12:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794383
|VIRIN:
|211105-X-YX390-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108333562
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 45th Space Wing Re-designation Video, by Derwin Oviedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
