Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    45th Space Wing Re-designation Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Derwin Oviedo 

    45th Space Wing Public Affairs

    The 45th Space Wing was re-designated as Space Launch Delta 45 during a virtual ceremony broadcast on May 11, 2021. Re-designating U.S. Air Force units as U.S. Space Force units is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 12:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794382
    VIRIN: 211105-X-YX390-1001
    Filename: DOD_108333558
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 45th Space Wing Re-designation Video, by Derwin Oviedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    redesign redesignation 45SW SLD45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT