Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Elizabeth Bowman was selected as Commander, Naval Region Mid-Atlantic Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794375
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-ZV473-485
|Filename:
|DOD_108333470
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Sailor of the Year, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
