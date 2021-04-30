Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Sailor of the Year

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Elizabeth Bowman was selected as Commander, Naval Region Mid-Atlantic Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ Released)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794375
    VIRIN: 210430-N-ZV473-485
    Filename: DOD_108333470
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Sailor of the Year, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor of the year
    HM1

