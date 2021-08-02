Failed Attempt: Hope

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. (ret.) James Rials, former production supervisor for the 403rd Maintenance Group at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., shared his story of how he got to a place in his life that led to a near suicide attempt and how that led him to seek help. Through sharing his story, Rials hopes that Airmen that come after him will learn from his mistakes and reach out to someone for help before it is too late. This video is part three of a three-part series. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)