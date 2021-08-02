Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Failed Attempt: Lost

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. (ret.) James Rials, former production supervisor for the 403rd Maintenance Group at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., shared his story of how he got to a place in his life that led to a near suicide attempt and how that led him to seek help. Through sharing his story, Rials hopes that Airmen that come after him will learn from his mistakes and reach out to someone for help before it is too late. This video is part one of a three-part series. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 10:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794372
    VIRIN: 210208-F-FC081-1001
    Filename: DOD_108333450
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Failed Attempt: Lost, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Mental Health Awareness Month
    ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT