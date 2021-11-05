Staff Sgt. Shawn McMahan from the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is a leader in the AE field, but it hasn't come without doubters along the way. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794363
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-RV963-702
|Filename:
|DOD_108333363
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Hometown:
|RAMSTEIN, DE
|Hometown:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Overcoming Doubts, by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
