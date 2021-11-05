Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overcoming Doubts

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Shawn McMahan from the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is a leader in the AE field, but it hasn't come without doubters along the way. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

