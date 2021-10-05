video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air force Maj. Shana Hirchet, a flight physician with the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron, participates in exercise Gryphon Ox. During the exercise, her team retrieved a simulated casualty from a simulated plane crash in partnership with Pararescue. While aboard the CV-22 Osprey aircraft, she provided emergency care en route to a U.S. naval hospital in Okinawa, Japan.