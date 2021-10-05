Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Physician

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air force Maj. Shana Hirchet, a flight physician with the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron, participates in exercise Gryphon Ox. During the exercise, her team retrieved a simulated casualty from a simulated plane crash in partnership with Pararescue. While aboard the CV-22 Osprey aircraft, she provided emergency care en route to a U.S. naval hospital in Okinawa, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 08:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794353
    VIRIN: 210510-D-AR128-176
    Filename: DOD_108333225
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Physician, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    353rd SOSS
    Flight Physician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT