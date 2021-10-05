Air force Maj. Shana Hirchet, a flight physician with the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron, participates in exercise Gryphon Ox. During the exercise, her team retrieved a simulated casualty from a simulated plane crash in partnership with Pararescue. While aboard the CV-22 Osprey aircraft, she provided emergency care en route to a U.S. naval hospital in Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 08:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794353
|VIRIN:
|210510-D-AR128-176
|Filename:
|DOD_108333225
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Flight Physician, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
