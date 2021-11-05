Faces Behind The Mission: Manpower & Organization

The 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Manpower & Organization team describe their mission capabilities and how they support the members in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman first Class Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 06:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794342
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-AV821-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108333129
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
