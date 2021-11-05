Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces Behind The Mission: Manpower & Organization

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Manpower & Organization team describe their mission capabilities and how they support the members in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman first Class Jan K. Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 06:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794342
    VIRIN: 210511-F-AV821-1002
    Filename: DOD_108333129
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces Behind The Mission: Manpower & Organization, by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    organization
    highlight
    manpower
    435 AEW
    faces behind the mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT