The Wolf Pack hosted a Chief Recognition Ceremony to celebrate our newest chief master sergeants. Here’s what Airmen from across the wing had to say about that rank and what it means to them.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 04:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794338
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-FO546-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108332974
|Length:
|00:18:27
|Location:
|45, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What Does Chief Mean To You?, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT