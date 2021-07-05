EOD and SFS train together

TRAINING | 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal, or EOD, conducted routine training with the 8th Security Forces Squadron. The realistic scenarios prompted teamwork and problem-solving to tackle the simulated threats. Training together and learning from different units can help synchronize Airmen to respond effectively - and the EOD and SFS proved that here at the Wolf Pack.
