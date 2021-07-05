Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD and SFS train together

    45, SOUTH KOREA

    05.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    TRAINING | 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal, or EOD, conducted routine training with the 8th Security Forces Squadron. The realistic scenarios prompted teamwork and problem-solving to tackle the simulated threats. Training together and learning from different units can help synchronize Airmen to respond effectively - and the EOD and SFS proved that here at the Wolf Pack.

    Video ID: 794337
    VIRIN: 210507-F-FO546-001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD and SFS train together, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    defenders
    eod
    reddevils
    shh

