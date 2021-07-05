EOD and SFS train together

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794337" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

TRAINING | 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal, or EOD, conducted routine training with the 8th Security Forces Squadron. The realistic scenarios prompted teamwork and problem-solving to tackle the simulated threats. Training together and learning from different units can help synchronize Airmen to respond effectively - and the EOD and SFS proved that here at the Wolf Pack.