    Joint Forcible Entry on Boboc Air Base, Swift Response 21

    BOBOC, ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    BOBOC AIR BASE—Joint Forcible Entry conducted on Boboc Air Base, May 10, 2021 with 6 Polish Airborne Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, 11 Air Assault Brigade (DSK), and 495th Parachute Battalion (Romanian). The JFE on Boboc was conducted as part of three near-simultaneous airborne operations being executed by multiple NATO allied nations, in support of Swift Response 21, one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world. Swift Response is just one part of the large-scale, U.S. Army-led exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 01:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794328
    VIRIN: 210510-A-PF227-1002
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108332738
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BOBOC, RO

