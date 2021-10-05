Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boboc Air Base JFE B-Roll

    BOBOC, ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    B-roll taken from the Joint Forcible Entry exercise conducted on Boboc Airbase, May 10, 2021. This JFE was one of three completed near-simultaneously as a small part of the much larger Swift Respones 21 and DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercises. Swift Response 21 is one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 00:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794327
    VIRIN: 210510-A-PF227-1001
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108332736
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BOBOC, RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boboc Air Base JFE B-Roll, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    82nd Airborne Div
    USArmy
    joint forcible entry
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

