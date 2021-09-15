Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Birthday collage

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Jackson, Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery, Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske, Thomas Meneguin and Senior Airman Charles Welty

    Air University Public Affairs

    This video depicts the diversity of the USAF and Maxwell AFB, Alabama. Celebrating the USAF birthday with the Airman's Creed.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 22:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794323
    VIRIN: 200915-F-AQ084-001
    Filename: DOD_108332684
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Birthday collage, by A1C Ariana Howard, SMSgt Michael Jackson, SSgt Robert Kingery, A1C Jackson Manske, Thomas Meneguin and SrA Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Air Force
    Maxwell AFB
    Alabama
    USAF
    American Airman

