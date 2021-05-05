Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Dessert Challenge Motion Infographic

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Estrella 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    210505-N-0N904-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 05, 2021) A video animation for Command Navy Region Japan's community relations project at Commander Feet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794322
    VIRIN: 210505-N-ON904-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108332678
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Dessert Challenge Motion Infographic, by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan

    TAGS

    Japan
    Navy
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ
    New York Cheesecake

