    Spartan Scouts Air Assault During Northern Edge 21

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Scouts from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conduct an air assault insertion to begin reconnaissance prior to a joint forcible entry operation with support from CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews of the 1-52d General Support Aviation Battalion, and AH-64d Apaches from the 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, during Northern Edge 21, May 10, 2021, Fort Greely, Alaska. Northern Edge is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsored, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces led U.S. joint field training exercise scheduled for May 3-14, 2021, in locations in and around Alaska.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 22:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794320
    VIRIN: 210510-A-XI247-005
    Filename: DOD_108332648
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Scouts Air Assault During Northern Edge 21, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    air assault
    paratrooper
    airborne
    NorthernEdge
    Northern Edge 21

