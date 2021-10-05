Spartan Scouts Air Assault During Northern Edge 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Scouts from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conduct an air assault insertion to begin reconnaissance prior to a joint forcible entry operation with support from CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews of the 1-52d General Support Aviation Battalion, and AH-64d Apaches from the 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, during Northern Edge 21, May 10, 2021, Fort Greely, Alaska. Northern Edge is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsored, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces led U.S. joint field training exercise scheduled for May 3-14, 2021, in locations in and around Alaska.