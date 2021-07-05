Northern Edge 2021- King Salmon Broll/Interview

U.S. Air Force members conduct flight operations at King Salmon during Exercise Northern Edge 2021. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.
Interview:
Capt Hans Kollar "Prank"
Pilot, 90th Fighter Squadron
|05.07.2021
|05.10.2021 21:12
|B-Roll
|794319
|210507-N-FA353-991
|DOD_108332646
|00:04:16
|US
|3
|3
