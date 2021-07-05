Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 2021- King Salmon Broll/Interview

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force members conduct flight operations at King Salmon during Exercise Northern Edge 2021. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.

    Interview:
    Capt Hans Kollar "Prank"
    Pilot, 90th Fighter Squadron

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794319
    VIRIN: 210507-N-FA353-991
    Filename: DOD_108332646
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2021- King Salmon Broll/Interview, by PO3 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    King Salmon
    Indo-Pacific
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    NorthernEdge

