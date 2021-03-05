Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Preferential Hiring for Spouses (60 Seconds)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    8th Army Spouse talks about the hiring process in Korea, and explains how spouses of military members get preferential hiring.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 21:52
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 794318
    VIRIN: 210503-F-LS471-1002
    Filename: DOD_108332639
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preferential Hiring for Spouses (60 Seconds), by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spouses
    jobs
    eighth army
    hiring
    korea jobs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT