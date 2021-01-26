Connected Health demonstrates techniques for integrating digital health technology into clinical health care practice using the CBT-I Coach mobile health app.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 17:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794306
|VIRIN:
|210126-O-WY996-905
|Filename:
|DOD_108332389
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Digital Health Integration using CBT-I Coach, by William Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT