This training instructs Military Health System providers on basic steps and best practices in scheduling and performing virtual health visits using Adobe Connect.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 17:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794304
|VIRIN:
|200902-O-WY996-553
|Filename:
|DOD_108332354
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adobe Connect Virtual Visit Training for Military Health System Providers, by William Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
