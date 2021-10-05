SMTC Welcome Video the Non-Career Recruiter Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SMTC's Chief, Major Carlos Woodard, welcomes recruiting and retention stuedents to the Strength Maintenance Training Center (SMTC). Through inspiration and words of encouragement he invites the students to take their first step in becoming a member of the Army National Guard (ARNG) Recruiting Staff.