Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SMTC Welcome Video the Non-Career Recruiter Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Video by ShannonShannon Gray 

    Strength Maintenance Training Center

    SMTC's Chief, Major Carlos Woodard, welcomes recruiting and retention stuedents to the Strength Maintenance Training Center (SMTC). Through inspiration and words of encouragement he invites the students to take their first step in becoming a member of the Army National Guard (ARNG) Recruiting Staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 18:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 794303
    VIRIN: 190822-Z-OC008-001-US
    Filename: DOD_108332167
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMTC Welcome Video the Non-Career Recruiter Course, by ShannonShannon Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Events
    SMTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT