Unsafe and Unprofessional Interaction with IRGCN FIAC in Strait of Hormuz

210510-N-N0146-1010 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 10, 2021) Two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) fast in-shore attack craft (FIAC), a type of speedboat armed with machine guns, conducted unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers while operating in close proximity to U.S. naval vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 10. U.S. forces exercised lawful defensive measure after the IRGCN vessels ignored repeated verbal and acoustic warning and closed toward Maui at a high speed and close distance with weapons uncovered and manned. (U.S. Navy Video)