A compilation of previous Checkered Flag B-Roll showcasing different aircraft and personnel supporting the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794299
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-PU449-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108332094
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Checkered Flag 21-2, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
