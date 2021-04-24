Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Seaman Meghana Keswani is a full-time med student who serves her country part-time in the Coast Guard Reserve

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U. S. Coast Guard Reserve Seaman and George Washington University School of Medicine student Meghana Keswani drills at Coast Guard Sector Virginia in Portsmouth, Virginia, April 24, 2021 and studies medicine in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2021. A medical student in civilian life, Seaman Keswani is training to be a Maritime Enforcement Specialist, the Coast Guard’s law enforcement and security experts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe)
    Released

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794298
    VIRIN: 210424-G-SE431-1001
    Filename: DOD_108332091
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

