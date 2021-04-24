U. S. Coast Guard Reserve Seaman and George Washington University School of Medicine student Meghana Keswani drills at Coast Guard Sector Virginia in Portsmouth, Virginia, April 24, 2021 and studies medicine in Washington, D.C., April 19, 2021. A medical student in civilian life, Seaman Keswani is training to be a Maritime Enforcement Specialist, the Coast Guard’s law enforcement and security experts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe)
Released
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794298
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-SE431-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108332091
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Seaman Meghana Keswani is a full-time med student who serves her country part-time in the Coast Guard Reserve, by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
