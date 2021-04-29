Camp Guernsey Fire Department Chief Alan Baldy explains the importance and purpose of the prescribed burn and bucket drop training on April 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794290
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-FH839-888
|Filename:
|DOD_108331957
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Guernsey prepares for upcoming fire season, by 2LT Jamie Bridenstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
