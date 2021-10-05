210510-N-N0146-1007 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 10, 2021) Two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) fast in-shore attack craft (FIAC), a type of speedboat armed with machine guns, conducted unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers while operating in close proximity to U.S. naval vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 10. U.S. forces exercised lawful defensive measure after the IRGCN vessels ignored repeated verbal and acoustic warning and closed toward Maui at a high speed and close distance with weapons uncovered and manned. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794285
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-NO146-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108331905
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Unsafe and Unprofessional Interaction with IRGCN FIAC in Strait of Hormuz, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unsafe and Unprofessional Interaction with IRGCN FIAC in Strait of Hormuz
LEAVE A COMMENT