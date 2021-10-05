Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsafe and Unprofessional Interaction with IRGCN FIAC in Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.10.2021

    Video by NAVCENT Public Affairs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210510-N-N0146-1007 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 10, 2021) Two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) fast in-shore attack craft (FIAC), a type of speedboat armed with machine guns, conducted unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers while operating in close proximity to U.S. naval vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 10. U.S. forces exercised lawful defensive measure after the IRGCN vessels ignored repeated verbal and acoustic warning and closed toward Maui at a high speed and close distance with weapons uncovered and manned. (U.S. Navy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794285
    VIRIN: 210510-N-NO146-1007
    Filename: DOD_108331905
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unsafe and Unprofessional Interaction with IRGCN FIAC in Strait of Hormuz, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

