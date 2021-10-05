Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG supports Phoenix area food bank operations

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers helped prepare and distribute food donations at a food bank in Phoenix, May 10, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794281
    VIRIN: 210510-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108331883
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG supports Phoenix area food bank operations, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Food Bank
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

