Arizona National Guard Soldiers helped prepare and distribute food donations at a food bank in Phoenix, May 10, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794281
|VIRIN:
|210510-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108331883
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG supports Phoenix area food bank operations, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
