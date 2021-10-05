Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Atlanta Braves MLB Shout Out Senior Airman Steven Hull

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    MLB Shout Out for Atlanta Braves Memorial Day game. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794280
    VIRIN: 210510-F-IF976-1002
    Filename: DOD_108331866
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Braves MLB Shout Out Senior Airman Steven Hull, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Major League Baseball
    Atlanta Braves
    436th Airlift Wing
    MLB Shout Out
    AltBraves2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT