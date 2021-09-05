Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Hiring Days – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E6 – 9 May 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    We’re all Soldiers For Life out there, right? So how can we be US Army ambassadors and inspire the next generation to serve? Find out on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn speaks to the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), CSM John Foley, about the Army National Hiring Days campaign that is happening now through June 14th (https://www.goarmy.com/hiringdays). Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E6.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794279
    VIRIN: 210509-A-OI989-464
    Filename: DOD_108331801
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Army Recruiting
    USAREC
    Soldier For Life
    Army National Hiring Days
    Soldier For Life Podcast

