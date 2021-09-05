We’re all Soldiers For Life out there, right? So how can we be US Army ambassadors and inspire the next generation to serve? Find out on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn speaks to the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), CSM John Foley, about the Army National Hiring Days campaign that is happening now through June 14th (https://www.goarmy.com/hiringdays). Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E6.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 15:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794279
|VIRIN:
|210509-A-OI989-464
|Filename:
|DOD_108331801
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Hiring Days – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E6 – 9 May 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
