Army Hiring Days – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E6 – 9 May 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794279" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We’re all Soldiers For Life out there, right? So how can we be US Army ambassadors and inspire the next generation to serve? Find out on this week’s #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn speaks to the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), CSM John Foley, about the Army National Hiring Days campaign that is happening now through June 14th (https://www.goarmy.com/hiringdays). Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E6.