Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Big Red One Medical 1SG Discusses Assisting at Dallas CVC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Rebecca Walker, a Cedaredge, Colorado, native, assigned to the 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, describes her role in assisting at the Community Vaccination Center at the Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas and what it being a part of the mission means to her and her Soldiers. 1st Infantry Division medical and logistical Soldiers deployed to Dallas in February 2021 to provide support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in its national COVID-19 vaccination efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794278
    VIRIN: 210510-A-QT274-337
    Filename: DOD_108331793
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Red One Medical 1SG Discusses Assisting at Dallas CVC, by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Big Red One
    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    COVID-19
    COVAX
    Federal Vaccine Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT