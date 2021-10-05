Big Red One Medical 1SG Discusses Assisting at Dallas CVC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Rebecca Walker, a Cedaredge, Colorado, native, assigned to the 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, describes her role in assisting at the Community Vaccination Center at the Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas and what it being a part of the mission means to her and her Soldiers. 1st Infantry Division medical and logistical Soldiers deployed to Dallas in February 2021 to provide support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in its national COVID-19 vaccination efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)