Participants from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), industry, academia and non-profits descended upon Robins Air Force Base recently for the Joint Robotics Organization for Building Organic Technologies event. The JROBOT team identified technologies that need to be developed in order to advance robotics in sustainment and identified projects that could facilitate development.