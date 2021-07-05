Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROBOT

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Participants from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), industry, academia and non-profits descended upon Robins Air Force Base recently for the Joint Robotics Organization for Building Organic Technologies event. The JROBOT team identified technologies that need to be developed in order to advance robotics in sustainment and identified projects that could facilitate development.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794272
    VIRIN: 210507-F-BS509-748
    Filename: DOD_108331696
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

