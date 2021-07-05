Before the Lights - Intro

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, and Maj. Justin A. Lewis, operations officer, both with Marine Barracks Washington, give a brief overview of the parade season and what happens behind-the-scenes. This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals and different sections that work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)