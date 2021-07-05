Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, and Maj. Justin A. Lewis, operations officer, both with Marine Barracks Washington, give a brief overview of the parade season and what happens behind-the-scenes. This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals and different sections that work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794266
|VIRIN:
|210507-M-UR048-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108331562
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Before the Lights - Intro, by Sgt Jason Kolela, LCpl Tanner Lambert and LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
