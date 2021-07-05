Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Before the Lights - Intro

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Kolela, Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert and Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Col. Teague A. Pastel, commanding officer, and Maj. Justin A. Lewis, operations officer, both with Marine Barracks Washington, give a brief overview of the parade season and what happens behind-the-scenes. This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals and different sections that work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794266
    VIRIN: 210507-M-UR048-1001
    Filename: DOD_108331562
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Before the Lights - Intro, by Sgt Jason Kolela, LCpl Tanner Lambert and LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Behind the Scenes

    Marine Barracks Washington

    8th & I

    Before the Lights

    Behind the Scenes
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    Before the Lights
    Parade Season

