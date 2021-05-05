Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    202nd RED HORSE return from deployment

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 202nd RED HORSE return to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL, following an eight-month deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794258
    VIRIN: 210505-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_108331320
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 202nd RED HORSE return from deployment, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

