U.S. Airmen from the 202nd RED HORSE return to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL, following an eight-month deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794258
|VIRIN:
|210505-Z-XV261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108331320
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 202nd RED HORSE return from deployment, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT