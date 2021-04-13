Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NIWC Atlantic's Tactical Deployable MUOS at ANTX 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Chelsie Taddonio 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    NIWC Atlantic's Tactical Deployable MUOS is one of the many technologies featured at the 2021 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise. This short video explains what the technology can do as well as why it is important to integrate the technology at ANTX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794256
    VIRIN: 210414-N-BJ011-004
    Filename: DOD_108331297
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic's Tactical Deployable MUOS at ANTX 2021, by Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    NICE
    ANTX
    2021
    NIWC Atlantic
    ANTX 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT