NIWC Atlantic's Tactical Deployable MUOS at ANTX 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794256" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NIWC Atlantic's Tactical Deployable MUOS is one of the many technologies featured at the 2021 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise. This short video explains what the technology can do as well as why it is important to integrate the technology at ANTX.