Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Boboc Air Base JFE Interview B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOBOC, ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Three interviews conducted immediately following a Joint Forcible Entry exercise in Boboc Air Base, Romania, on May 10, 2021. The interviews are conducted with, in order of appearance, Brig. Gen. Grzegorz Grodzki, commander of the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, Col. Gil Ferguson, Deputy Commander-Operations, of the 82nd Airborne Division, and Spc. Bernardo Figueroa, a soldier with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division. The exercise was one of three conducted near-simultaneously as part of the greater U.S. Army-led DEFENDER-Europe 21 operation.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 14:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794250
    VIRIN: 210510-A-PF227-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108331260
    Length: 00:07:33
    Location: BOBOC, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boboc Air Base JFE Interview B-Roll, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    USArmy
    JFE
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT