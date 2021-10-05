Three interviews conducted immediately following a Joint Forcible Entry exercise in Boboc Air Base, Romania, on May 10, 2021. The interviews are conducted with, in order of appearance, Brig. Gen. Grzegorz Grodzki, commander of the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade, Col. Gil Ferguson, Deputy Commander-Operations, of the 82nd Airborne Division, and Spc. Bernardo Figueroa, a soldier with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division. The exercise was one of three conducted near-simultaneously as part of the greater U.S. Army-led DEFENDER-Europe 21 operation.
DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 14:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794250
|VIRIN:
|210510-A-PF227-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108331260
|Length:
|00:07:33
|Location:
|BOBOC, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boboc Air Base JFE Interview B-Roll, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT