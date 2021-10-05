Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Live Feed of Airborne Operations in Romania for Swift Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOBOC, ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    WATCH: the live feed video of U.S., Polish, Romanian and Dutch paratroopers conduct a Joint Forcible Entry during exercise Swift Response Boboc, Romania on 10 May, 2021.

    This year Swift Response is a DEFENDER Europe 21 linked exercise. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794239
    VIRIN: 210510-A-TD846-0100
    Filename: DOD_108331064
    Length: 00:30:09
    Location: BOBOC, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Feed of Airborne Operations in Romania for Swift Response, by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Defender Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT