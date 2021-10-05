Live Feed of Airborne Operations in Romania for Swift Response

WATCH: the live feed video of U.S., Polish, Romanian and Dutch paratroopers conduct a Joint Forcible Entry during exercise Swift Response Boboc, Romania on 10 May, 2021.
This year Swift Response is a DEFENDER Europe 21 linked exercise. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries.
|05.10.2021
|05.10.2021 14:57
|Video Productions
|794239
|210510-A-TD846-0100
|DOD_108331064
|00:30:09
|BOBOC, RO
|1
|1
