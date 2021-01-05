Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover celebrates fitness month

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Dover AFB are tasked with sending in photos and videos to share how they are staying fit for May fitness month at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    Dover AFB
    Fitness
    Air power
    May Fitness Month

