    Lynnhaven River reef rig places unprecedented amount of structures in restoration

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    A reef-structure-placement operation for the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Program, operated by the contractor, places 56 structures with each crane load in the Lynnhaven River, City of Virginia Beach, May 7, 2021. The reef placement is part of a multiplex, multiphase and symbiotic habitat restoration program aiming to rehabilitate the Lynnhaven River's habitat to its historic composition and assist in achieving a healthier Chesapeake Bay.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794230
    VIRIN: 210507-A-SO401-1001
    Filename: DOD_108330940
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lynnhaven River reef rig places unprecedented amount of structures in restoration, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

