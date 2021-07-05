A reef-structure-placement operation for the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Program, operated by the contractor, places 56 structures with each crane load in the Lynnhaven River, City of Virginia Beach, May 7, 2021. The reef placement is part of a multiplex, multiphase and symbiotic habitat restoration program aiming to rehabilitate the Lynnhaven River's habitat to its historic composition and assist in achieving a healthier Chesapeake Bay.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794230
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-SO401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108330940
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lynnhaven River reef rig places unprecedented amount of structures in restoration, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT