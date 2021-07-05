Lynnhaven River reef rig places unprecedented amount of structures in restoration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A reef-structure-placement operation for the Lynnhaven River Basin Ecosystem Restoration Program, operated by the contractor, places 56 structures with each crane load in the Lynnhaven River, City of Virginia Beach, May 7, 2021. The reef placement is part of a multiplex, multiphase and symbiotic habitat restoration program aiming to rehabilitate the Lynnhaven River's habitat to its historic composition and assist in achieving a healthier Chesapeake Bay.