Belgian troops train in Lithuania as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence

Belgian troops are contributing to NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania. This footage shows them training, lying in wait for a simulated attack at a training ground in Rukla. The soldiers in the video are from the First Carabiniers Prins Boudewijn - Grenadiers of the Land Component of the Belgian Armed Forces. This is one of the units deployed to the multinational battlegroup. They arrived in January 2021 and will stay for six months. All soldiers were operating within a self-contained bubble in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines for the NATO eFP Battlegroup.



SHOTLIST



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS - BELGIAN INFANTRY LYING IN WAIT IN FOREST 2. (00:17) CLOSE-UP - BELGIAN SOLDIER WITH ANTI-TANK MISSILE SYSTEM 3. (00:24) MEDIUM SHOT - BELGIAN SOLDIERS CAMOUFLAGE SOLDIER HOLDING AN ANTI-TANK MISSILE SYSTEM 4. (00:41) CLOSE UP – BELGIAN SOLDIER HOLDING AN ANTI-TANK MISSILE SYSTEM, HIDDEN BY A CAMOUFLAGE NET 5. (00:48) VARIOUS SHOTS - BELGIAN INFANTRY SOLDIERS CLIMBING ABOARD A DINGO INFANTRY MOBILITY VEHICLE 6. (01:09) WIDE SHOT – CONVOY SHOWING ARMY TRUCK AND DINGO INFANTRY MOBILITY VEHICLES MOVING THROUGH THE FOREST 7. (01:23) WIDE SHOT – MOWAG PIRANHA ARMOURED FIGHTING VEHICLE DRIVING THROUGH OPEN GROUND



