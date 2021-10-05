Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Hampshire Returns From Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    210510-N-ON977-1001 (May 10, 2021) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) returns to port at Naval Station Norfolk, May 7, 2021. New Hampshire returns following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 10:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Hampshire Returns From Deployment, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Submarine Force
    Submarine
    USS New Hampshire
    COMSUBLANT

