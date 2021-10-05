210510-N-ON977-1001 (May 10, 2021) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) returns to port at Naval Station Norfolk, May 7, 2021. New Hampshire returns following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 10:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794223
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-ON977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108330890
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS New Hampshire Returns From Deployment, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
