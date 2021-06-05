The Regimental Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Voudouris, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, shares the historical roots behind National Prayer Day and conducts the regimental prayer at Rose Barracks, Germany, May 6, 2021. Held annually on the first Thursday in May, President Harry S. Truman enacted the observance as modern law in 1952. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 07:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794207
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-YM380-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108330759
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2CR observes the National Day of Prayer, by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
