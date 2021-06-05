2CR observes the National Day of Prayer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Regimental Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Voudouris, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, shares the historical roots behind National Prayer Day and conducts the regimental prayer at Rose Barracks, Germany, May 6, 2021. Held annually on the first Thursday in May, President Harry S. Truman enacted the observance as modern law in 1952. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)