    2CR observes the National Day of Prayer

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    The Regimental Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Voudouris, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, shares the historical roots behind National Prayer Day and conducts the regimental prayer at Rose Barracks, Germany, May 6, 2021. Held annually on the first Thursday in May, President Harry S. Truman enacted the observance as modern law in 1952. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

